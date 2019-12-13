New Year's Party Songs 2019: Top 10 Bollywood Party Hits To Be In Your Party Playlist

With New Year eve just around the corner, everybody is busy planning which party to attend and which DJ is playing where. The year 2019 marked a lot of commercially successful Bollywood films with brilliant music. From romantic tracks to foot-tapping party numbers, there is no dearth in the presence of great music this year. Among countless hit tracks, take a look at some really cool party songs you must include in New Year's Eve playlist.

Also Read: From Romantic To Party Tracks, Check Most Watched Bollywood Video Songs Of 2019

Dance Tracks On Your New Year's Eve Playlist

1. 'Chandigarh Mein' from Good Newwz

Within days of its release, Chandigarh Mein has crossed a whopping 38 million+ views on Youtube. The song is a smashing hit, and similar success is expected from the film Good Newwz, which all set to hit theatres on 27th December 2019.

2. 'Don't Be Shy Again' from Bala

Ayushmann Khurrana danced like a dream in this reprised version of Don't Be Shy My Honey. Badshah's rap in the track made it quite interesting to listen. It's a party track, with foot-tapping music, which is a must in your New Year's playlist.

3. 'Ghungroo' from War

War was one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Tushar Kalia recently bagged his first Star Screen Award for choreography of this blockbuster track from the film. Ghungroo is an indispensable track, which should definitely be on your New Year's party playlist.

4. 'Coca Cola Tu' from Luka Chuppi

Even though Coca Cola in Luka Chuppi is the reprised version of the original single of Tony Kakkar, yet it was a smashing hit. Kartik and Kriti sizzled on-screen with their dance to this song. The hook step of this dance track is going be the highlight of your party

Also Read:Gippy Grewal: Check The Carry On Jatta Actor's Top Punjabi Songs

5. 'Hauli Hauli' from De De Pyar De

This Punjabi dance track created a stir as soon as it got released on social. Hauli Hauli is the amongst most popular video songs of 2019.

6. 'Dheeme Dheeme' from Pati Patni Aur Woh

Tony Kakkar's smashing hit from Pati Patni Woh, should be in the top five dance tracks on your playlist this New Years Eve.

Also Read: Hindi Party Songs 2019, You Must Have In Your Playlist For The Next Party

7. 'Sheher Ki Ladki' from Khandaani Shafakhana

A reprised version of the original track from the 1996 movie Rakshak. Badshah rocked this party track with his edgy lyrics. Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty's special appearance in the video made this track one of the most-watched videos of 2019.

8. 'Munna Badnaam Hua' from Dabangg 3

A must-have song in the playlist of all the Bhai fans this new year

9. 'Wakhra Swag' from Judgemental Hai Kya

With over 76+million views on Youtube, The Wakhra Swag definitely holds a place in this dancing tracks list.

Also Read:Badshah: Take A Look Back At The Dapper Rapper's Most Popular Songs Of 2019

10. 'O Saki Saki' from Batla House

Nora Fatehi made heads turn when she danced beautifully in O Saki Saki. The remixed song is definitely your party anthem to groove on this new year