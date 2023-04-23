Diljit Dosanjh Apologises To Coachella Security Team: Paaji Sorry

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh entertained his fans at the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. As to the videos surfacing online where Diljit could be seen interacting with the audiences, it seemed like the Born SHine singer had quite a blast. However, after his electrifying performance, he also apologised to the security team at Coachella 2023.

In a video circulating on social media, Diljit was seen addressing the security team in the midst of his set. He apologised to the security guards, saying that if anyone climbed the barricade, it was because they were excited to see him. He added that since it was the first time he was performing at the Coachella 2023 stage, his fans were excited for him.

“Security paaji sorry,” said Diljit Dosanjh from the Coachella stage. He added, “They are very excited basically, they are good people. First-time Dosanjhwala on stage at Coachella that’s why they are excited. So please, I am sorry on behalf of them. Thank you.” The G.O.A.T. singer also left others at the festival in awe by spreading a message of positivity. Check out a clip of Diljit speaking with the security team at Coachella.

Diljit Dosanjh’s message against hatred

The singer also sent out a message against negativity. He said that music cannot be a vessel for disseminating any sort of negativity or hatred. He also said that music is independent of time and is of universal nature. He concluded by saying that everyone should not spread negativity and always look beyond hatred. “Music is timeless and universal,” said the Good Newwz actor. He added, “Let’s not spread any negativity and say no to hatred." Check out the video below.

More on Diljit Dosanjh’s Coachella performance

Diljit performed some of his most popular tracks at the Coachella 2023 Music Festival. He also created history by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella stage. He wore a traditional white kurta and Tamba, and paired his outfit with a white turban, white gloves and black sunglasses. He also met electronic musician Diplo and ate laddoos with him.