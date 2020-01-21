The Debate
Diljit Dosanjh's New Duet Song With Simar Kaur Titled 'Stranger' Out

Music

Diljit Dosanjh finally released his new song 'Stranger'. The song is his duet with Simar Kaur. The actor and singer have come out with a duet after a long time.

diljit dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh is currently enjoying the success of his last film in 2019, Good Newwz. The actor was featured in a lead role alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani.

Diljit Dosanjh started his career as a Punjabi singer and accounts for some of the most iconic Punjabi songs. In the recent past, he delivered a beautiful Punjabi track titled Surma. The song was well-received by the audience. Now, the actor is ready with yet another track titled Stranger which is a duet with Simar Kaur. The song launched on January 21, 2020.

Diljit's new song Stranger out

Diljit Dosanjh has collaborated with the director Sukh Sangera for the song Stranger. Voiced by Diljit Dosanjh and Simar Kaur, the music has been given by Mofusion Studios. The lyrics of the song are written by Alfaaz and production is done by Sumeet Singh. The song is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read| Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa's 'Surma' crosses 4.9+million views on YouTube

It stars Diljit Dosanjh and Roopi Gill from Vancouver, Canada. In the song, Diljit Dosanjh is seen as a rich brat who prepares for a photoshoot. Roopi Gill is seen as the assistant of the photographer who crushes over Diljit.

Diljit Dosanjh later notices her in a black salwar suit and falls in love with her. At the end of the video, the two are seen in a desert, singing the song together. Diljit fans showered loved on his song just after the release. 

Also Read| Diljit Dosanjh compares Good Newwz actor Akshay Kumar to Mr Bean 

Also Read| Diljit Dosanjh birthday: Top Bollywood songs of the actor to listen to

Also Read| Diljit Dosanjh birthday: Bollywood movies of the Punjabi Munda

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube

 

 

