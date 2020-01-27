Diljit Dosanjh To Perform Live In New Delhi On February 2, 2020; Details

Diljit Dosanjh is on cloud nine nowadays. After basking in the success of his blockbuster film Good Newwz in December, the Udta Punjab actor has given a smashing hit with his new Punjabi single recently. His fans were eagerly waiting for the announcement of his next music tour and it seems like the wait is finally over.

Everything you need to know about Diljit Dosanjh's India Concert Tour

Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert Details

The Good Newwz actor shared details about his upcoming concert in Delhi on his official Instagram handle. Diljit Dosanjh will be performing live in 'Dilwalo Ki Delhi'. Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert 2020 will start at 6 pm in the evening. Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert is a part of Diljit Dosanjh’s India Tour, and he will be performing in other cities as well.

When: Saturday, February 2, 2020

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Pragati Vihar

Entry: Book Tickets

Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert Entry Fee

Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert is one of the most-awaited concerts of the Punjabi Superstar. The seats are filling fast. If you want to attend this concert, you need to book your tickets as soon as possible. Reportedly, the tickets are ranged between Rs. 899 to Rs 3.999. Entry for the audience is from Gate No. 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar.

Other Diljit Dosanjh India Concert Tour Details

Apart from Delhi, Diljit Dosanjh will also be performing in the financial capital of India, Mumbai. In his Instagram story, Diljit Dosanjh greeted his fans and shared details about his India Tour Mumbai concert to be held on February 22, 2020. The show will start at 6 pm, at the MMRDA Grounds in BKC.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee, and Fatima Sana Shaikh are coming together for a family comedy titled 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'.The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, and the first schedule of the film will kickstart in March this year.

