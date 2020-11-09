Diljit Dosanjh Gets Memento From Billboard As G.O.A.T Ranks Number 1 On The Charts

Diljit Dosanjh has worked in many Bollywood films and his music career is soaring. Adding another feather to his hat, Dosanjh has received a memento from Billboard for this latest album G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time). The singer shared the video of him unboxing the memento on Instagram. Take a look.

Diljit Dosanjh receives Billboard memento for his album G.O.A.T

Diljit Dosanjh has received a memento from Billboard for his latest album G.O.A.T which has ranked number one on the Billboard Top Thriller Global Chart. The singer is extremely ecstatic upon having received this and has shared a video of him unboxing the memento. In the video, he has thanked his fans for showering love on his music. He has also thanked his team for their constant support throughout. In the video, Diljit Dosanjh’s dog is seen sitting on his lap as he unwraps the memento. He is also seen bursting the bubblewrap and says that he loved doing so.

In the caption, Diljit wrote that he is extremely blessed to have received the memento. Je continued that everything that is happening in the world is a drama and everyone has a role to play in it. He also said that may everyone get blessings to do their part in this drama.

According to a report by Billboard, Diljit Dosanjh’s G.O.A.T has replaced Saweetie's Tap In song which was earlier on number one. The site has also explained how a music video gets reached theBillboard Top Triller Global Chart. The video that has the highest number of views on the videos of the respective song, the amount of engagement garnered by the video and the total number of raw videos featuring each song charts number one.

G.O.A.T grabbed the number one spot in the fourth week of ranking. It was number 11 when the video debuted. The video has 6.5 million global views and is currently on number seven on Top Triller US.

Diljit Dosanjh’s videos from the album G.O.A.T have also been widely loved by his fans. His songs Born To Shine has 68 million views on YouTube, Navi Navi Yaari has 507K views and the official video of G.O.A.T has 98 million views on YouTube. Most of Diljit Dosanjh’s videos feature upbeat music and often makes it a party anthem.

