Christina Anstead Seeks Joint & Physical Custody Of Son Hudson During Divorce With Ex Ant

Christina Anstead's divorce had made major headlines when she filed for separation back on November 3, 2020, in an Orange County of California courthouse. Christina and Ant Anstead had tied the knot back on December 22, 2018, and have filed for a divorce after just a little under two years of being together. However, the couple had revealed their plan to go their independent ways back in September itself. New developments in Ant and Christina's divorce case suggests that the former is looking for joint and physical custody of their son Hudson London, who is only 14 months old.

Christina Anstead's divorce details

InTouch Weekly initially reported the development that Christina is looking to seek joint and physical custody of her son with Ant. So, e-court documents were accessed by InTouch Weekly which suggested that the estranged couple is not seeking any spousal support and are also paying their own attorney's fees. Anstead has stated 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their divorce.

It was only a few days back when Christina had slammed the allegations of being an 'absent mother' as speculations on the internet suggested that the same. Christina wrote - ''So many changes for so many people. So despite what you see on Instagram, most people are struggling. When I get told “you must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids” - smh wake up people. I hardly post anymore ... and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent f that. This doesn’t mean I’m not with my kids - it means the opposite - I am with them- I’m present. So stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose.'' Check out her post below -

This will mark the second divorce for both Ant and Christina. Ant was married to Louise Anstead back from 2005 to 2017. Besides this, Anstead was also married from 2009 to 2018. Both of them also share children from their former marriages. As of now, the court's ruling on the matter has not been made public.

