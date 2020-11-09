Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Get Goofy Dancing To Tunes Of Tony Kakkar's 'Laila'

TV star Sidharth Shukla shared a new reel video on Instagram, leaving his fans amazed. Sidharth Shukla was accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill and playback singer Tony Kakkar. The trio along with a friend was dancing to Tony Kakkar's newly released song Laila. Along with sharing the video on Instagram, Sidharth Shukla wrote that the song was recorded by his brother, Tony Kakkar.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's goofy video

Tony Kakkar's song Laila, features Heli Daruwala. The parody version of his song shared by Sidharth Shukla starred him along with Shehnnaaz Gill, Tony Kakkar, and Raghav Sharma. Shehnaaz Gill looked cute in her baby pink hoody with light blue jeans. Tony Kakkar on the other hand, wore an oversized t-shirt and a white pair of pants. Sidharth Shukla was dressed casually in his red sweatshirt and black jeans. In the video, Shehnaaz and Tony were seen doing some serious dance steps but ended up dancing in a funny way when Sidharth Shukla made an entry.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have a lot of fans. Many of their fans were happy to see the two stars together after a long time. One Instagram user left a comment under their video mentioning that Shehnaaz looked very cute. Another Instagram user also left a comment that they liked watching this goofy side of Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's videos

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after they started appearing in a reality TV show. Their friendship and on-screen chemistry left fans rooting for more of their screen time together. They often share videos with each other on social media. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are fondly called #SidNaaz by their fans. They also featured in one of Darshan Raval's music video Bhula Dunga.

