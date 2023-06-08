Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To Report Of Dining With Taylor Swift, Deletes Tweet Later

Diljit Dosanjh, in a now-deleted tweet, responded to a report claiming that he got "touchy" with Taylor Swift at a restaurant in Vancouver. The report claimed that the singers were spotted dining together at a cafe on Monday. The report added that they were "laughing" and being "touch touch".

Re-sharing the tweet on his Twitter handle, the Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh wrote in Punjabi, "Yaar privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa (There is something called privacy) sic." Soon after he tweeted, his fans flooded the comment section. A user jokingly wrote, "This means, soon there will be a song about Diljit paaji as well." Another user suspected a collab, saying "Any collab coming soon with her?”

(A screengrab of Diljit Dosanjh's tweet | Image: Diljit Dosanjh/Twitter)

Is Taylor Swift dating Matty Healy?

(Taylor Swift and Matty Healy snapped together | Image: @taylorsnewstr/Twitter)

Taylor and Matty have been creating a steady buzz on the internet lately with their rumoured relationship. However, as per a TMZ report, they have apparently parted ways. The duo briefly dated each other in 2014.

Currently, the Bad Blood singer is busy with her concert Eras Tour. The tour commenced on March 17 and is a tribute to all her albums. It is her second all-stadium tour after the 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour.

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming projects

(A picture of Diljit Dosanjh from Coachella music festival | Image: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

The Punjabi singer enjoys a huge fan base not just in India but across the world. Recently, he became the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella, a music festival in California. Apart from being a singer, Dosanjh is also an actor, known for roles in Punjabi and Hindi films. Some of his films include Udta Punjab, Soorma, Good Newwz, Jatt & Juliet 2.

The singer-actor will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. His role is based on Punjab's famous singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.