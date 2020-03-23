Diljit Dosanjh Venerates Martyrs Sardaar Bhagat Singh,Rajguru & Sukhdev On 'Shaheed Diwas'

Bollywood actor and popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh paid his heartfelt tribute to the great martyrs of Indian history on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas observed annually on March 23. Indian freedom fighters Sardaar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were martyred on this day in 1931 and laid a foundation for India’s independence 16 years later. The Good Newwz actor shared a picture of the heroes through his social media account and captioned the post saying, "Lakh Lakh Parnam Shaheeda Nu 🙏🏾" (many salutes to the martyrs).

Have a look:

Every year, March 23 is marked as Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru who died on March 23 in 1931. They were hanged to death for assassinating John Saunders, a British police officer in 1928. These three were among the countless who sacrificed their lives for the nation and died at an early age.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, paid tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day (Shaheed Diwas). The Prime Minister said the nation will always remember their sacrifice for the country. "On Shaheed Diwas, I bow down to great sons of mother India, Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. The country will always be grateful for their sacrifice for the country. Jai Hind!," said PM Modi in a tweet in Hindi.

शहीद दिवस पर मां भारती के महान सपूत वीर भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को कोटि-कोटि नमन। देश के लिए उनका बलिदान कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र सदा याद रखेगा। जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

On the professional front

Diljit Dosanjh will be next be seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari with Manon Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Set in the 90s and directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film went on floors on January 6, 2020.

