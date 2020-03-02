Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Summer Body And Diljit Dosanjh Appreciates The Post; See Pics

Diljit Dosanjh’s affection for Kylie Jenner has not been a secret on social media. Kylie Jenner recently uploaded pictures from her vacation where she can be seen flaunting her summer body. One of the many people to like the post has been none other than fanboy Diljith Dosanjh.

Diljit’s liking for Kylie Jenner

Diljit Dosanjh is a Bollywood actor who is much-loved for his sense of humour and fun-loving nature. His affection towards the reality show star Kylie Jenner has been no secret affair. He has time and again expressed his love for her through various comments on her post.

In the latest updates, Kylie Jenner uploaded a few pictures while she was enjoying the summer sun. In the pictures posted from her vacation with friends and daughter Stormi, she can be seen wearing a swimsuit along with a long plaited tail. She can also be seen wearing matching sneakers with the look. Dijit Dosanjh can be seen appreciating the look by liking her picture. Have a look at the posts here.

Diljit’s post for Ivanka Trump

Diljit Dosanjh had recently cropped himself into a picture which was clicked by Ivanka Trump. He pinned up a picture of himself to the right of Ivanka. He also had the most hilarious caption as he wrote that Ivanka was the one to ask him to take her to Taj Mahal. The picture was also shared by her later. Have a look at Diljit Dosanjh's photos here.

Me & Ivanka



Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. 😜



Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda 😎 pic.twitter.com/Pnztfxz7m0 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! 😉



It was an experience I will never forget! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

