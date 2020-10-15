Diljit Dosanjh's Upbeat Tracks That Will Work As Perfect Party Builders

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most-popular Punjabi artists, known for his songs for any mood. From melodious love songs to peppy party numbers, the singer also has songs that you could play when you want to set the mood right at any party. From Akh Laal Jatt to Born To Shine, here are some of Diljit Dosanjh's popular upbeat tracks which are perfect party builders.

Diljit Dosanjh's songs to play at a party

Akh Laal Jatt

One of Diljit Dosanjh’s best songs to listen to while building up the mood at a party is Akh Laal Jatt Di, from his album G.O.A.T. The song sung by Diljit Dosanjh has been trending worldwide. The music was provided by Ikwinder Singh. Akh Laal Jatt Di has around 5 million views on YouTube.

Move Your Lakk

From the film Noor, the song Move Your Lakk features actor Sonakshi Sinha and artists Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah. The song was sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah and actor Sonakshi Sinha also lent her voice for a few verses in the song. The rap and music for Move Your Lakk were done by Badshah.

Also Read: Diljit's 'dancing Car' BTS From New GOAT Song Makes Fans Go 'Kya Baat Aye Paaji'

Raat Fi Gedi

Another upbeat song released in 2017, the song Raat Di Gedi stars Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. This song is perfect to set the party mood. The song was sung by Diljit Dosanjh while the music was given by Jatinder Singh. This is one of Diljit Dosanjh’s most-popular track which has more than 150 M views on YouTube.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Shows His Support For Farmers Protesting Against Agriculture Bills

Born to Shine

From Diljit Dosanjh’s album G.O.A.T, the song Born to Shine is one of his latest songs. The song was sung by the artist himself, while the music was given by Desi Crew. Apart from the music video, the song is perfect to add to your party playlist. With 1M likes on YouTube, the song has more than 50 M views.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Does 'routine Medical Check-up' With Twist, Says 'some Fun Is Needed'

Ho Gaya Talli

Featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, the song Ho Gaya Talli released in 2017. This Diljit Dosanjh’s songs is from the film Super Singh. Diljit Dosanjh sang the song while the music was given by Jatinder Singh. With nearly 36 M views on YouTube, this is one of the best songs of Diljit Dosanjh to add to your party playlist.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Does 'routine Medical Check-up' With Twist, Says 'some Fun Is Needed'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.