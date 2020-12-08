Diljit Dosanjh's New Note Is A Message For 'people Spreading Hate In Name Of Religion'

Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram handle and wrote a message about Karma. The Punjabi singer and Good Newwz actor posted a picture stating “karma is a b****”. He further expressed that he feels the quote has a profound meaning and claimed that he agrees with it completely.

Diljit Dosanjh's note on Karma

On his Instagram story, the singer wrote that there is a rule written in the English language, however, it stands 100 per cent true. Diljit added in the caption that one can try to save themselves as much as they want. However, if one has deliberately done something malicious, then the results shall not be good, he added.

Diljit also wrote in the picture that one who has no knowledge and does something wrong without malicious intentions, he is forgiven. The singer also added that people spreading hatred in name of religion must remember the rule the most. Check out the picture posted by Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram below.

Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh's opinion on Farmers protest against farmers bill

Diljit Dosanjh has actively shown his support to the farmers in their protest against farm laws. The singer has been voicing his opinion and has been trying to convey why the farmers protesting against the laws are right on their part. He had recently joined farmers at Delhi-Singhu border and urged the government to fulfil their demands.

After listening to the farmers’ speeches, Diljit Dosanjh went on stage to address the protesters. The singer told the farmers in Punjabi, “I am not here to talk but only listen. I compliment all of you. You have created history once again. I used to listen to stories that Punjabis are full of energy but I'm witnessing it for the first time. Be patient and peaceful in your protests. This is the only way we can win this fight. Stories of these days will definitely be told in future."

He added, "If you are listening to us, there's no other issue than that of farmers being talked about here. Please don't divert issues. The government should accept the demands of the farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully, no one is talking about 'khoon-kharaba.' On Twitter, a lot of things happen, everything's twisted."

The above information about Diljit Dosanjh's speech at farmer's protest was sourced from PTI

