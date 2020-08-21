Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Peed' Full Music Video Out Now, Here's The Review Of The Romantic Track

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh have come up with his new album, GOAT. The music video of the title track was released a week ago. Now another video song Peed from the album is out. The song released on August 21, 2020 and fans have gone gaga over this romantic number by Diljit Dosanjh. Read ahead to know about the review of Peed.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Peed music video review

Diljit Dosanjh has dropped yet another music video song, Peed from his GOAT album. It is the third video track releasing after the GOAT title track music video song. Peed is sung by Diljit Dosanjh. The lyrics are penned down by Raj Ranjodh and the music is directed by Gupz Sehra. The female model that features in the song is Elwa. The Peed music video is directed by Rahul Dutta with the video concept by San Dosanjh.

Diljit Dosanjh's Peed full song

The video of the song revolves around a rich man, played by Diljit Dosanjh, who is romantically involved with a girl. But, the lead female of the song, Elwa is playing the character of Diljit’s caretaker, who also happened to be truly in love with him. Every time she sees Diljit with some other woman, she feels very bad and even starts to cry.

Diljit pays no heed to her, and it is not until the end of the song that Diljit Dosanjh realises how much Elwa loves him and the two get together. Fans have really loved the romantic track and the official video of Peed has over 70,000 views on YouTube within an hour of its release.

Review

You and your music are class bhaji !! Gaane tohade le aande chehre te smile, te dinde dil nu Sukoon !! Mera Fav #Peed - Haje 2 hi sune ya ... Keep making such music and spread happiness ! Love u .. cheers for G.O.A.T! @diljitdosanjh 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/DNhKBlZ0cu — Jaggi (@jageeee) July 30, 2020

#Peed

Your soulful voice + This amazing video made my day 😍

You never fail to amaze your fans .. Thank you for this surprise 🤗 @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/wt3uGYCxYp — Khushi Verma (@khushiverma2828) August 21, 2020

" 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐚 𝐣𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐫 𝐣𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐥 𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐡 𝐥𝐚𝐢 𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐡 "



Loved the video nd song obviously

So peed in ur voice too @diljitdosanjh 😞😂#DiljitDosanjh #peed ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/CppbVgjdnp — ✯ (@kaur__raj009) August 21, 2020

About GOAT

GOAT is the eleventh studio album by Diljit Dosanjh. The audio album was released on July 30, 2020, with the title track music video dropping a day prior. There are around 16 songs in the album including a small Intro. The tracklisting consists of GOAT, Clash, Navi Navi Yaari, Peed, Taare, Track Suit, Faraar, Jatti, Akh Laal Jatt Di, Pyaar, Habit, Range, Patola, Whiskey, and Born to Shine. The album includes lyricist such as G. Sandhu, Karan Aujla, Raj Ranjodh, Rony Ajnali, Gill Michhrai, Happy Raikoti, Laadi Chahal, Laadi Chahal, Shree Brar, Amrit Maan, D Harp, Manjinder Brar, and Shree Brar.

