Fans Pray For SP Balasubrahmanyam's Speedy Recovery, Trend #GetwellsoonSPBSir On Twitter

SP Balasubrahmanyam's fans stormed the social media with prayers and sweet message for the singer, who is battling COVID-19. Read details.

Nikhil Pandey
SP Balasubrahmanyam

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's fans have been trending #GetwellsoonSPBSIR since Thursday, August 20 on Twitter. They are praying for the speedy recovery of the singer, who is battling COVID-19. Sharing videos and pictures of SP Balasubrahmanyam's hit songs, fans have been wishing for his betterment. Besides netizens, several celebrities from the film fraternity too joined the social media movement and prayed for SP Balasubrahmanyam's speedy recovery. 

Fans trend #GetwellsoonSPBSIR for speedy recover of SP Balasubrahmanyam 

Bharathiraja and other celebrities pray for SP Balasubrahmanyam's health 

Director Bharathiraja on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, asked everyone to join him on a social media movement to pray for SP Balasubrahmanyam's speedy recovery. Bharathiraja called for an online prayer meet on Thursday, August 20, at 6:05 pm. Joining Bharathiraja were actors like Harish Kalyan, Karthi, Suriya, and music directors like Thaman S, and others. 

A few weeks ago, SP Balasubrahmanyam shared on social media that he was tested COVID-19 positive. He said, "Since two days I had chest congestion, cold, and fear. I did not want to take it easy. So, I went to the hospital to get tested, and it turned out to be coronavirus." SP Balasubrahmanyam further added that he got admitted to a private hospital for better care and treatment.

However, a few days after getting admitted, SP Balasubrahmanya's health deteriorated and was shifted to the ICU. He was put on life support and was in a critical condition. However, his family recently revealed, through a series of videos, that the singer is recovering. 

Check out the video: 

