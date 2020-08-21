Fans Pray For SP Balasubrahmanyam's Speedy Recovery, Trend #GetwellsoonSPBSir On Twitter

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's fans have been trending #GetwellsoonSPBSIR since Thursday, August 20 on Twitter. They are praying for the speedy recovery of the singer, who is battling COVID-19. Sharing videos and pictures of SP Balasubrahmanyam's hit songs, fans have been wishing for his betterment. Besides netizens, several celebrities from the film fraternity too joined the social media movement and prayed for SP Balasubrahmanyam's speedy recovery.

Wishing #SPBalasubraniam sir a speedy recovery and praying God for ur health. from all @PawanKalyan Garu Follower's ♥️#GetWellSoonSPBSIR 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rjQp7vhnl0 — Team Power Sena (@TeamPowerSena) August 20, 2020

You are in everyone’s heart SPB sir. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as we for a speedy and full recovery #SPBalasubramanyam sir waiting for your magical voice again🙏🙏🙏#GetWellSoonSPBSIR #prayforSPB #SPB #SPBalasubraniam pic.twitter.com/NRSEumEtki — SNishaa (@SNishaa4) August 20, 2020

We all will wait patiently to hear your magical voice again ♥️♥️♥️#GetWellSoonSPBSIR #PrayingForFasterAndFullRecovery pic.twitter.com/JYmOyDJYbm — Tharshan Thiyagarajah (@TharshanShant) August 20, 2020

Millions out there Praying for you will Bring you Back to Make us all Happy with your Mighty ❤️ Voice #Annaatthe pic.twitter.com/M5f2LmIClf — K@ss!m A@z!〽️ (@AazimKassim) August 20, 2020

Bharathiraja and other celebrities pray for SP Balasubrahmanyam's health

Director Bharathiraja on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, asked everyone to join him on a social media movement to pray for SP Balasubrahmanyam's speedy recovery. Bharathiraja called for an online prayer meet on Thursday, August 20, at 6:05 pm. Joining Bharathiraja were actors like Harish Kalyan, Karthi, Suriya, and music directors like Thaman S, and others.

I am so happy to see all our musicians singers united ✊ today at #zoom calls for the mass prayer #GetWellSoonSPBSIR pic.twitter.com/OP7P6WxRqM — thaman S (@MusicThaman) August 20, 2020

Let us all join the mass prayer at 6pm today for our dear SPB sir and also for the recovery of all the COVID patients! #GetWellSoonSPBSir — Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) August 20, 2020

love and healing power coming to your from all across the globe for your speedy recovery 🙏✨ — Reba Monica John (@Reba_Monica) August 20, 2020

A few weeks ago, SP Balasubrahmanyam shared on social media that he was tested COVID-19 positive. He said, "Since two days I had chest congestion, cold, and fear. I did not want to take it easy. So, I went to the hospital to get tested, and it turned out to be coronavirus." SP Balasubrahmanyam further added that he got admitted to a private hospital for better care and treatment.

However, a few days after getting admitted, SP Balasubrahmanya's health deteriorated and was shifted to the ICU. He was put on life support and was in a critical condition. However, his family recently revealed, through a series of videos, that the singer is recovering.

