Mass Prayer For SP Balasubrahmanyam: Celebs Come Together For Singer's Speedy Recovery

Legendary South Indian musician, SP Balasubrahmanyam is being treated after having tested positive for COVID-19. The news has sent shock waves through the entire South Indian entertainment industry and Kollywood’s most popular movie celebrities and personalities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, and Bharathiraja have decided to hold a mass prayer in order to pray for SP Balasubrahmanyam’s speedy recovery.

Mass prayer for SP Balasubrahmanyam

The entire South industry and millions of fans of the singer were very upset ever since SP Balasubrahmanyam was tested positive for COVID-19. The people have constantly been keeping a check on the artist’s health and waiting for him to get well soon.

Recently, the top most South Indian celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, and Bharathiraja have decided to come together on August 20, 2020, in order to be part of a mass prayer held for SP Balasubrahmanyam’s speedy recovery.

Keeping the global pandemic in mind and strictly following all the safety measures, the celebrities have decided that the prayers will take place at their respective homes from 6:00 pm to 6:05 pm. For all those who wish to become a part of this mass prayer can play any song sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam at the time of the prayer.

Through a media interaction, these celebrities have requested people from within the movie and music industry and even from the outside, to join them in this mass prayer. Some celebrities have even taken to their official Twitter handles in order to urge people for the same.

Let's come together and pray for speedy recovery of legendary singer SPB. Be a part of mass prayers on 20 August, 6 pm from your respective places. Let's make sure that his voice is heard again. #GetWellSoonSPBSIR pic.twitter.com/SWcuHScaTA — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) August 19, 2020

SPB sir, The legendary singer who has given us immense happiness & joy since our childhood.



Let us all unite and pray for him together for his speedy recovery on



20/08/20 Thursday

6 PM In India -

8:30 AM in USA-

4:30PM in Dubai#LetsPrayForSPB #GetWellSoonSPB — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) August 18, 2020

Legendary singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for coronavirus and got himself admitted into the MGM Healthcare Hospital on August 5, 2020. While the artist remained stable for over a week, his condition worsened on the night of August 13, 2020.

According to a statement made by his son SP Charan, the singer is having trouble breathing and is put on life support as of now. Many celebrities, fans, and well-wishers have been praying for the speedy recovery of SP Balasubrahmanyam.

