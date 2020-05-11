DJ Diplo Confirms He Has A Son With Model Jovel King; Shares Picture On Instagram

Thomas Wesley Pentz, professionally known as Diplo is a famous DJ, songwriter and record producer. The artist had two children with ex-Kathryn Lockhart. He revealed yesterday that he has another son with model Jevon King. Read to know more.

Diplo confirms he has a son with Jevon King

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Diplo shared pictures of three women on his Instagram handle where he has more than five million followers. The first picture has him as a kid with his mother. The second picture has two sons, Lockett and Lazer with their mother Kathryn Lockhart. The picture that caught everyone’s attention was the third picture. It has Jevon King holding her son Pace, confirming that the artist is the father.

Diplo captioned the post, “Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it - the three strongest mothers in the world.. I'm still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys 🤍 I love you all til the moon and back." [sic]

Jevon King won Miss Universe Trinidad and Tobago 2014 and represented her country at the Miss Universe pageant in 2014. She gave birth to Pace on March 20, 2020. On the occasion of mother’s day, she shared two posts with her newborn son. One post read, “In the midst of all this chaos you’ve been my peace.............🦋💙 #myfirstmothersday #happymothersday #myson #myheartbeat #mylifeline." [sic]

Her second post gave the first look at her and Diplo’s son. The caption read, “To my son, As your mother I promise to, Love you, protect you, guide you, teach you, inspire you, provide for you and most importantly pray for you. Love Your Mom." [sic] Earlier Jevon King shared a few pictures of Pace. Check them out.

DJ Diplo is the co-creator and lead member of the electronic dancehall music project Major Lazer. He founded and manages record company Mad Decent, as well as co-founding the non-profit organization, Heaps Decent. His 2013 EP, Revolution, debuted at number 68 on the US Billboard 200.

