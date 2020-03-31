Here's How Chrissy Teigen Is Spending Quarantine Time With Her Children | See Pictures

The entire world is currently on hold, due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), covering up when you sneeze and cough is the best way to prevent this virus. Another way to be safe is by washing your hands continuously and maintaining social distance. There have been lock-downs taking place all around the globe, for the same purpose.

All offices, business sectors, and production houses are asked to remain shut and people are asked to stay within the four walls of the house. In a house-arrest situation like this, Christine Teigen is seen spending as much time possible with her children. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen And Beau John Legend Host A Special Wedding For Daughter's Stuffed Animals

Chrissy Teigen‘s quarantine with her children

Also Read | This Is How Chrissy Teigen & Other Hollywood Celebrities Spent Their Weekend

Christine Teigen married singer John Legend on September 14, 2013, at Villa Pizzo in Como, Italy. John Legend proposed to Christine Teigen in December 2011, after four years of dating. They first met on the set of his 2006 music video for Stereo. In fact, John Legend’s famous song, All of Me, was dedicated to her. They have two children, a daughter, Luna, born on April 14, 2016, and a son, Miles, born on May 16, 2018. Both children were conceived via in vitro fertilization.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter's Most Adorable Pictures You Should Not Miss

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen's Most Amazing Cooking Photos You Must Check Out

On the work front

Christine Diane Teigen is a popular American model, television personality, and author. She made her modelling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2010 and later appeared on the 50th anniversary cover alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge in 2014. She also co-hosted Lip Sync Battle with LL Cool J on Paramount Network (2015–2019).

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.