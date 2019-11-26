Divya Khosla Kumar Shares A BTS Video Of Her New Video Song 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi'

Divya Khosla Kumar is setting fire on the internet after starring in a video song, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, produced by T-Series. After many songs being recreated, this new song starring Divya is also based on a 90s classic song sung by the Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak. The remix of Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi is sung by Neha Kakkar, who is giving back-to-back hits these days.

The dazzling music to this remix song is given by Tanishk Bagchi, while the original song was composed and written by Lalit Sen. Apart from Divya Khosla Kumar, the song also features Shivin Narang and Abhimanyu Tomar. Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi crossed 10M views in one day and 50M views in just a week.

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi video

The video song is directed by Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru, who are also responsible for the story in the song. The amazing dance moves on the funky beats make it one of the best dance songs of the year. Divya is looking elegant and stunning in the dance track. Fans can see Divya in many looks in the video- right from a college girl look to the lehenga outfit she looks ethereal in all of them.

Divya Khosla shares the Behind the scenes of Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi

Divya has always created magic when it comes to dancing, acting, or directing a film. This is not the first time fans have seen Divya grooving to a song. She has shaken her legs in many songs before, like Humne Pee Rakhi Hai from the movie Sanam Re, Honey Honey from the album Tera Mera Dil which features superstar Salman Khan, and more. Divya Khosla Kumar will soon be seen acting alongside John Abraham in Satya Meva Jayate 2. The movie will be released on October 2, 2020.

