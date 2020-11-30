Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Besharam Bewaffa' Song Review: B Praak's Voice & Music Work Wonders

Divya Khosla Kumar has starred in yet another music video. The song is titled Besharam Bewaffa and it is sung by B Praak and Jaani. Along with Divya Khosla Kumar, Gautam Gulati and Siddharth Gupta were also a part of the song. Divya Khosla Kumar's Besharam Bewaffa song has crossed over five million views on YouTube.

Besharam Bewaffa song review

Divya Khosla Kumar is on a roll as she comes out with yet another music video. The song also stars Gautam Gulati and Siddharth Gupta in lead roles. B Praak has sung the song while the lyrics are written by Jaani. The song begins with Divya getting a call from Gautam saying that he won’t be coming back to her ever again. Divya confesses that she loves him but to this, he replies that he loves another woman exactly the same. This breaks Divya’s heart and she starts crying. She burns all of Gautam’s clothes and even starts working out.

All of this is noticed by Siddharth whose window faces Divya’s house. One day, Divya gets a gun in her hands to shoot herself. As Siddharth sees this, he rushes and runs to save Divya. But by the time he gets on the street, he sees Divya driving away. He follows her and finds her parked below Gautam’s apartment and is about to shoot herself.

In the end, Divya is seen lying on the hospital bed with a bandage around her head. It is later revealed that she gets hurt because her head is banged against the steering wheel as Siddharth rams his car into her’s to make her drop the gun. Lying on the bed, she says that she needed somebody to stop her at that moment.

The end of the video is kept open-ended for the viewers as Divya is not shown to be going with either of the two men. But a quote comes up on the screen which read as ‘after a breakup… some love stories begin again’. It is left for the viewers to decipher what happens to the three of them. See the reactions viewers left for the song:

This song has a melancholic tune which drives the sentiments of grief and being felt cheated on, straight home. The lyrics are also meaningful as they involve a lot of metaphors. B Praak’s voice also justifies every emotion the song is trying to deliver.

Image courtesy- @divyakhoslakumar Instagram

