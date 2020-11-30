If You Liked 'The Undoing', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Psychological Thrillers To Watch

Psychological thrillers have caught the fancy of the audiences real fast. One such show that is making a lot of noise on social media because of its plotline is The Undoing. It is based on the book titled You Should Have Known authored by Jean Hanff Korelitz. It stars Nicole Kidman in the lead role.

The Undoing plot revolves around a therapist who is gearing up to release her first book. But some revelations are brought to her notice and she has to take necessary steps to save her son first. If one liked the plot of The Undoing, here is a watchlist of other shows to binge-watch.

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor Clicks Pictures With Fans In Dubai While Dining And Shopping, See Here

Also read | Where Is 'Heartland Docs' Filmed? Read To Know Where This Nature Documentary Was Shot

Here is a watchlist of other psychological thrillers to watch

1. You

This psychological thriller is based on a book that goes by the same name authored by Caroline Kepnes. It revolves around a guy who has a habit of stalking his lovers. The finale keeps is a hair-raising experience for the viewers. The show has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

2. How To Get Away With Murder

This show revolves around a criminal defence lawyer who is also teaching aspiring lawyers. They all entangled in a suspected murder. The show has an IMDB rating of 8.1 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the shows like The Undoing.

3. Little Big Lies

This show revolves around the lives of three wealthy women who lead the perfect rich life. But this perfect life of theirs is disrupted as a murder takes place in their town. The show has an IMDB rating of 8.5 and is available for streaming on Hulu. This is one of the thriller shows like The Undoing.

4. Scandal

This series revolves around a woman who was the consultant to the President of the United States. But she starts her own consulting firm and realises that her own employees are hiding secrets from her. The show has an IMDB rating of 7.7 and is available for streaming on Hulu. This is one of the thriller series like The Undoing.

5. Succession

This series leads the charts of family dramas. It revolves around a family who is the music business and in a race to inherit the empire. The show has an IMDB rating of 8.6 and is available for streaming on Hulu. This is one of the thriller series like The Undoing.

6. Little Fires Everywhere

This show revolves around the perfect lives of the Richardson family. How the mother-daughter duo of the family change course of their fate forever makes it extremely exciting to watch. The show has an IMDB rating of 7.7 and is available for streaming on Hulu.

7. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The show is based on a squad of NYPD detectives who solve crimes based on real life. At the same time, they try to not let the dark side of the things to affect them personally. The show has an IMDB rating of 8 and is available for streaming on Hulu. This is one of the shows like The Undoing.

Also read | Where Was 'If I Only Had Christmas' Filmed? Know Where This Hallmark Film Was Shot

Also read | Johnny Depp Refused Permission To Appeal Against Libel Ruling By UK Judge

Image courtesy- @theundoinghbo Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.