Parayalle Rabbinodu Song Review: A Soothing Song With Sithara Krishnakumar's Lovely Voice

Sithara Krishnakumar recently premiered her new music video for her new song Parayalle Rabbinodu on Youtube. The song comes from her new album Mehbhoobi and many fans have showered the song with praise. Take a look at that video and see how fans have responded to the same.

Parayalle Rabbinodu song review

In the video, fans can spot singer Sithara Krishnakumar singing Parayalle Rabbinodu live. She is seen sporting a Sufi singer outfit and often mentions God's name in her song. The video is almost 4 minutes long and singer Sithara Krishnakumar manages to gracefully pull the song to completion with her soothing voice. Furthermore, her voice also sounds quite serene.

The music of the song is given by Thej Merwin and the lyrics by Shafi Kollam. Furthermore, the video is directed by Riyaz Irinjalakuda and the director has managed to create a lovely and calm video that complements the song quite well. Many fans mentioned that the entire premise and many different aspects of the music video complemented each other.

The lyrics of the song are also quite mellow. The singer is heard singing lines like - 'Don't tell God that my miseries are great but keep telling me how strong I grow each day to him'. Sweet and simple, the lyrics touch fans' hearts as well. Overall the song, accompanied with its music video scores 4.5/5. Many fans also added that there was no element in the song that wasn't executed well by the music or the directing team.

Fans also had a very positive reaction to the song. Many fans added that Sithara Krishnakumar's voice was lovely and the video was quite soothing as well. Other fans added that the lyrics of the song were also meaningful. Take a look at the comments fans left on the music video:

Pic Credit: Satyam Video's YouTube

Mehbhoobi Album full song list

Parayalle Rabbinodu is the second song from Sithara Krishnakumar's latest album Mehbhoobi. The first song was called Katudita. The music video was directed by Riyaz Irinjalakuda and has lyrics by Shafi Kollam. Take a look at the music video:

