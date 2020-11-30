Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Pink Lips In Selfie, Fans Call Her 'gorgeous As Always'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood who is also quite active on social media. Since she joined Instagram, she keeps sharing her gorgeous photos for her fans. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a picture of her flaunting her pink lips. She also added a quirky caption to it. Read to know what she said in the caption.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares close-up picture flaunting her pink lips

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a sizzling selfie wherein she had flaunted her pink lips. The selfie is taken from a closeup. In the amusing caption, she said, ‘Pink in Palampur ðŸ‘„ðŸ‘„ðŸ‘„’. In the picture, she is seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt. Her eyes are darkly rimmed with kohl and has put on a light blush on the cheeks.

Her fans are going gaga over the selfie that Kareena has uploaded. The post garnered 301K likes within 2 hours of uploading. One fan has also commented that Kareena looks gorgeous as always. See their reactions here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy announcement was made in August. Saif Ali Khan said that they are pleased to announce that they are expecting an addition to the family. He thanked his well-wishers for their love and wishes. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photos which show her baby bump receive a lot of love online as well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek in the actor’s life. She regularly keeps her 4.8 million fans updated about her personal and professional life. Her photos often feature husband Saif Ali Khan. Son Taimur also frequently makes it to her Instagram. She shares the drawings little Taimur does. She also uploads photos of the mischief Taimur does with Saif. He is seen having a lot of fun with Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also worked in some of the blockbuster movies of Bollywood. Omkara, Jab We Met, Kurbaan, 3 Idiots and Ki & Ka are some of her notable works. She also starred in Udta Punjab, Veere Di Wedding and Good Newwz. She will next be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. It is a comedy-drama film helmed by Advait Chandan.

