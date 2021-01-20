Dj Khaled And Fat Joe Launch Joint OnlyFans Account; Here's All You Need To Know About It

DJ Khaled and Joe have decided to launch their OnlyFans page on Instagram. They are embarking on a new venture with the arrival of their joint page. The profile is now active and DJ Khaled took to Instagram to announce the news of their collaboration.

DJ Khaled took to Instagram and shared a video of the pair hanging out and playing a friendly game of basketball. In his caption, he said that they were officially bringing the light to OnlyFans. He also mentioned that he told Joe that they needed a legendary rematch whom he got.

DJ Khaled's OnlyFans account -

In his caption, he also mentioned that if I were you, he would put all his money on me as he always won. He urged his fans to subscribe and tune in on January 25. He also mentioned that on their OnlyFans, they will be posting motivational and inspirational talks and will be sharing uplifting insights. Fans will also get a glimpse of Khaled and Joe’s personal lives such as their games, hangouts and a lot more on the page. Fans rushed to the comments section to show love and excitement. The news has also gone viral on Twitter.

According to Complex, in a statement, Khaled said, ‘We’ll be sharing content that’s not anywhere else, it’s the light.’ Fat Joe added, ‘We also wanted to create a community that’s full of positivity and hypes each other up! We want to get to know our actual fans.’ Fans can subscribe to their account by paying a sum of USD 20 per month.

DJ Khaled's songs -

DJ Khaled gained prominence as a radio host in the 1990s on the radio station 99 Jamz. He released his debut studio album Listennn... the Album in 2006. He gained positive reviews for his album. Later, he released other albums such as We the Best, We Global and Victory. His albums charted the US Billboard. He is the Annual Grammy Awards winner.

About Fat Joe -

Fat Joe set up his own label named Terror Squad. He is best known for songs such as Lean Back, Make It Rain, All the Way Up and many more. His single Flow Joe reached number one on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs.

