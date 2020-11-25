Michael B Jordan Reveals That He Will Soon Come Up With An "OnlyFans Account"; Details

Michael B. Jordan has been putting his good looks to some great use. PEOPLE's newly crowned Sexiest Man Alive 2020, Michael Jordon, had recently appeared on the talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live in order to announce all details about his new title and give fans an update on his quarantine life. Turns out that Michael B Jordan (who has finally grown facial hair) thinks that his moustache is now ready for a completely new platform. Michael B Jordan revealed on the show that he has "an OnlyFans coming soon". Read further ahead to know more about Michael B Jordan's only fans account.

Michael B Jordan's only fans account

An “OnlyFans” is a subscription platform where artists can share great content straight with the fans who subscribe to the platform and are even able to pay tips. When Jimmy Kimmel joked that Michael B Jordan could probably make $250,000 a year if his moustache joined the platform, the 33 years old actor seemed to agree and even think of it as a good idea.

While having a candid chat on the talk show, Jordan said that he is actually going to start one. He also revealed that he wants all the proceeds to go towards a barber school because during the pandemic/ quarantine there have been many businesses and schools that had shut down.

Michael B Jordan was crowned PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2020 just last week. Talking about the title, the actor told PEOPLE in the cover story that “It’s a cool feeling”. He said that everybody always made a joke about it like “Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get”, but the actor feels that this is a good club to be a part of.

John Legend recently took to Twitter and wrote a note congratulating Michael B. Jordan for picking up the amazing title. He also thanked him jovially for keeping the title of the sexiest man alive as he himself can now be a bit carefree. Elaborating on this, John Legend said that he can finally keep gaining the extra quarantine weight in peace without any pressure of a title to maintain. The singer thus made a joke about him being the former worlds sexiest man alive. In a 2019 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, John had joked about him being crowned as World's Sexiest Man Alive.

