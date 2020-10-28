LisaRaye McCoy Reacts To Meek Mill's 'vip Prices' Doubt About Her 'OnlyFans' Page

American actor and model, LisaRaye McCoy, has captured the hearts of many ever since she played the role of ‘Diamond’ in the 1998 film The Players Club. The actor is an active on social media and often takes to her Instagram account to interact with her fans and keep them engaged. The 53-year-old model recently announced that she was launching an OnlyFans page for her fans and Meek Mill showed an interest in it.

LisaRaye McCoy's OnlyFans announcement stirs up Meek Mill's excitement

On October 23, 2020, LisaRaye announced that she was launching her own OnlyFans account for some exclusive content for her fans on her Instagram. When this announcement became the talk of the town, Meek Mill retweeted a tweet about it. When a 'music daily' My Mixtapez posted about LisaRaye McCoy’s only fans subscription asking its audience if it is worth it, Meek Mill retweeted it. ‘Do they have a vip prices???’ said Meek in his retweet, who recently separated from his last girlfriend.

Do they have a vip prices??? https://t.co/Mlu26qB1cY — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) October 25, 2020

LisaRaye saw Meek Mill's tweet about her OnlyFans

Meek Mill and LisaRaye McCoy soon became a subject of discussion. Later, on Cocktails with Queens, the star addressed the topic of Meek’s interest in her OnlyFans page’s subscription along with her other co-hosts. When asked about Meek Mill’s tweet asking for ‘VIP prices,’ LisarRaye said that she saw it. LisaRaye jokingly asked if Meek Mill was in Atlanta. “Tell him I am here and tell him to pull through. Come through,” the actress added.

LisaRaye did not say no to a date with the rapper

When another co-host of Cocktails with Queens, Claudia Jordan, asked LisaRaye if she would like to go on a date with the rapper, she asked about Meek’s age. The other ladies said that he is in his thirties. She also added that one can never know what really exists behind a brand, or behind a face in this case.

“Behind the words,” said McCoy. "You know what I mean? I find it to always be a genuine attribute to be able to have a conversation with someone and let their guard down and you let your guard down, that preconceived notion of who you think they are,” LisaRaye added to her reply about the idea of going on a date with the 33-year-old rapper. Although The Players Club star did not officially agree to the idea of a date with the rapper, it is clear that LisaRaye McCoy's OnlyFans will be an attraction to countless of her fans.

