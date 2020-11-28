Review: Lil Wayne And DJ Khaled’s ‘No Ceiling 3' Offers Incredible Beats And Catchy Music

Lil Wayne just released the third mixtape of the ‘No Ceilings’ series on Friday. It is hosted by DJ Khaled and has 20 tracks which also feature collaborations with music stars such as Drake, Jay Jones, Young Carter, and more. The mixtape is powered by Datpiff and Worldstar.

ALSO READ | Lil Wayne Faces Charges Of Gun Possession On Private Plane, Hearing On December 11

No Ceilings 3 review

ALSO READ | Lil Wayne's Girlfriend Breaks Up With Him After His Donald Trump Presidential Endorsement

The video which spans for over an hour features three covers with the central colour theme being red and black. The covers complement the tone and style of all the tracks really well. Wayne has once again proved his eminence as a rapper and as an artist with this mixtape. Collaboration with other prominent artists such as Drake and Young Thug have really taken the tape up a notch.

ALSO READ | Lil Wayne Meets Donald Trump, Assures Fans US President Can 'get Things Done'

The rhythm and flow of the tracks kind of set an energetic tone for the listener and can get them groovy. Even though all 20 tracks have a unique element to them, Wayne's magic is common in all of them. The transition in the tape from one track to another is really smooth especially due to the takeover beats. It is overall a 4/5 tape with really catchy music and style.

ALSO READ | Who Is Quavo Dating? Rapper Denies Rumours Of Being In A Relationship With Reginae Carter

Fans' reaction to Lil Wayne's latest mixtape

The Lil Wayne and Dj Khaled mixtape has been very well received by the fans. According to the comments on the video on YouTube, fans have been calling him "GOAT" of mixtapes. One of the songs in the tape titled 'BB King Freestyle' featuring Drake has especially been met with positive reviews. Drake and Wayne are being called the "undefeated duo" and fans are just loving their collaboration. See some of the comments below:

ALSO READ | Mike Tyson Vs Roy Jones Jr To Feature Performances From Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Others

According to Complex, Lil Wayne said that the mixtape game seems to be a 'dying art'. He believes that he is a pioneer of this craft and it (mixtape) has played a big part in his career. Due to this, he feels that it was only right to resurrect it. The previous two mixtapes 'No Ceiling' and 'No Ceiling 2' were released in 2009 and 2015 respectively. Much like Lil Wayne's new songs on this tape, the previous two were met with positive reviews as well.

Promo image source: Lil Wayne Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.