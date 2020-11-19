DJ Luke Nasty Faces Heat From Netizens For Sampling A Gospel Song In His Track

DJ Luke Nasty is an American rapper who made his solo debut with his album Highway Music: Stuck In Traffic. His last album Cruise Control came out in 2018 and in 2019, he released his single called Bread. Luke, who has also worked as a DJ and in a choir, has recently come under scrutiny on social media after netizen found out that he had sampled Kirk Franklin’s Melodies From Heaven into his track. Take a look at what happened.

DJ Nasty faces heat after sampling Franklin’s Melodies From Heaven in his track

Netizens took to bash a recording of DJ Luke Nasty’s Rain on Twitter. The rapper had uploaded a small track in which he had added samples of Kirk Franklin’s Melodies From Heaven and the social media users on Twitter were not impressed. He uploaded the track on Twitter with the caption “I have to chill lmao #SAMPLEKING.”

Many of the Twitter users then started reacting on his post with their criticism for sampling a well known Kirk Franklin’s gospel song with a bold and exotic theme, which may potentially hurt people’s religious sentiments.

ALSO READ: Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' Engineer, Bruce Swedien Dies; Adnan Sami Pays Tribute

Twitter users responded to the track with their criticism to use such a theme on a gospel song. One of them tweeted, “ “I know this man ain’t just sample an iconic song by Kirk Franklin for some booty music.”

While another netizen tweeted, “DJ Luke Nasty is usually a genius selector of sampling classic hits. But, sampling Kirk Franklin’s Melodies From Heaven with Shawty on the cover, dollas fallin from the sky, umbrella & all?!?!” Twitterati thus expressed their discontent about the recording of DJ Luke Nasty’s Rain. There has been no response from Kirk Franklin on whether he had authorized this sample of DJ Luke Nasty.

I know this man ain’t just sample a iconic song by Kirk Franklin for some booty music. pic.twitter.com/k61UUY8Z6s — Jessica 🖤🌹 (@BlackRoseMint) November 18, 2020

DJ Luke Nasty is usually a genius selector of sampling classic hits. But, sampling Kirk Franklin’s “Melodies From Heaven” with Shawty on the cover, dollas fallin from the sky, umbrella & all?!?! pic.twitter.com/YxXvgZHgHX — Fonzworth Pontiac (@THEPERFOURMER) November 18, 2020

Too much going on in 2020 to be playing with our good Lord and sampling Kirk Franklin... especially melodies from heaven.. that’s a top tier Christian song. pic.twitter.com/DGhjpP7R0w — KingdomLady💪🏿 (@EboneyIsFit) November 18, 2020

Don't put it past Kirk Franklin to approve that sample, y'all.



Like...we're talking about Kirk Franklin. Not Donnie McClurkin.



Kirk. Franklin. — Leslie Chow (@askformik) November 18, 2020

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Says She 'had Many Moments' Where She Felt 'really Bad' During The Pandemic

This DJ Luke Nasty’s song seems to have entered the headlines early for the wrong reasons. While there has been no response on this issue from either one of the artists, reactions from upset netizens have continued to flow in. The sight of a semi-naked woman in DJ Luke Nasty’s Rain while having sampled Kirk Franklin’s gospel song has generated fresh trouble for Luke.

ALSO READ: Harry Styles’ Mum Says She Is Proud Of Him For Sporting A Dress On His Recent Cover

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Says 'all These Years Of Confusion And Being In Love Was Worth It'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.