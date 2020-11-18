Selena Gomez Says 'all These Years Of Confusion And Being In Love Was Worth It'

Selena Gomez has often been in media headlines for her relationship with popular celebrities. In a recent interview with The Newsette published on Tuesday, the singer opened up about her past relationships and breakups. During Selena Gomez's joint interview with her mom and Mandy Teefey, the former said that whatever happened in her past was "totally worth it".

Selena Gomez on past relationships

Talking about the same to The Newsette, Selena Gomez said all these years of confusion, being in love and all her past events were worth it as she now finally has a 'clean slate'. The Newsette asked the singer about the success of her most recent album, Rare. Selena said Rare was her best work in recent times. She also shared that the greatest thing ever in her music album was her popular song Lose You to Love Me.

Furthermore, talking about Rare, Selena Gomez said she remembers having a moment where she couldn’t believe the popularity her song was gaining. She also shared that she couldn't believe anything because on the first and second days, her fans' reactions were "crazy" and overwhelming. Selena revealed she smiled at herself and said it was all worth it.

In the same interview, Selena Gomez also opened up about her mental health in recent years. The star said she is not ashamed of previously seeking treatment for anxiety and depression. In fact, Selena Gomez feels better. She said she feels like she can understand a lot of things now. She further shared that her mental health journey has given her has served as a strength.

Talking about the same, the Same Old Love artist told the portal that she feels like being able to just be herself is something really hard. She added that she has also worked on it. Selena Gomez told the interviewer that she used to be terrified about creating her own stuff. Now when she is on set, on a movie or a TV show or working on music, she feels like just being herself is a gift. She said she feels freer when she is just herself.

