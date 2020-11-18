Harry Styles’ Mum Says She Is Proud Of Him For Sporting A Dress On His Recent Cover

Harry Styles’ mum Anne Twist recently talked about her son sporting a dress for the Vogue cover, in an interview with ITV chat show Lorraine. She mentioned how proud she was of Harry Styles fashion sense and added that one can wear whatever they like. Read ahead to know about what Anne Twist said:

Harry Styles’ mum Anne Twist recently talked about both her kids on the Lorraine show. A bit into the interview, host Lorraine Kelly mentioned that Harry looked 'rather gorgeous' in a Gucci dress on the Vogue cover. Anne agreed with Lorraine and added that one should be able to wear anything they like and that 'clothes are for girls and clothes are for boys' is backward thinking.

Anne also added that she felt proudly responsible for the whole thing. She further explained - 'I was always a big fan of doing fancy dress with the kids' when they were younger and added that Harry's sister never liked it, but 'Harry always embraced' it. Finally, she mentioned - 'But who doesn't love playing dress up?'.

Harry Styles’ mum Anne Twist also tweeted a small preview of her interview. In the video, she is heard saying how proud she is of both her kids. She also added that 'Harry is Harry'. Take a look:

Harry was seen in multiple dresses for the Vogue shoot. In one picture, he was seen sporting an overcoat jacket as broad shoulder dress and in another picture, he wore a grey dress with a blazer. Many fans swooned over the pictures and mentioned that Harry looked great. Take a look:

"There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never thought too much about what it means—it just becomes this extended part of creating something.": Read our full December cover story starring @Harry_Styles here: https://t.co/yILujUQQae pic.twitter.com/qwpGKBSQey — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) November 13, 2020

Author Candance Owens also gave in her opinion on the whole episode and added that she thought society couldn't stand without strong men. She further mentioned - 'The East knows this. In the West, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.' Take a look:

