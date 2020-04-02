Taylor Swift Donates To Nashville's Iconic Grimey's Music Shop Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Pop star Taylor Swift has reportedly donated an undisclosed amount to Nashville’s iconic record shops Grimey’s amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Swift now one of the many celebrities who are making charitable donations amidst the lockdown. Grimey’s store owner spoke to a media portal regarding Swift’s donation.

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. Many industries have taken a major hit because of the pandemic lockdown across the globe. Daily wage workers and small business owners are also facing tremendous losses.

Amidst these losses, several international celebrities and organisations are stepping in to help daily wage workers and small scale businesses. Now, pop star Taylor Swift is the latest celebrity to join this league. According to a media portal’s report, Taylor Swift has offered aid to Nashville’s iconic music shop Grimey’s.

Although the aid amount remains disclosed, Taylor Swift’s generous donation will reportedly help the iconic music shop to stay afloat amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. According to the media portal’s report, Taylor swift has paid every full-time staffer at Grimey’s. Her helping aid has also covered the business’ health care costs for the next three months.

For those of you who are not aware of this, Taylor Swift is originally from Nashville. Hence her aid to Grimey’s comes as no surprise. Grimey’s co-owner Doyle Davis spoke to the media portal and confirmed the helping aid provided by the Lover singer. Taylor Swift's close friends and singer Ed Sheeran also stepped in to help daily wage workers amidst the lockdown. The Thinking Out Loud singer paid his restaurant staff amidst the lockdown and even advised them to look for other jobs or help other orngaisations amidst the lockdown.

