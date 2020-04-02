Rihanna And Other Celebrities Who've Made Donations During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Celebrities across the world have been stepping up to do their part post the coronavirus outbreak. They have been spreading awareness and asserting people to wash hands properly, sanitize them and stay at home. Besides, they are providing financial assistance by donating money to numerable organisations and charities.

Amid the pandemic, Hollywood celebrities like Rihanna, Blake Lively, and Kylie Jenner are giving money to food banks and organisations. Moreover, John Legend and Chris Martin, among others, are putting interesting at-home performances for their self-isolating fans to view them live. Therefore, we have mentioned celebrities who have made donations.

Hollywood celebrities who have made huge donations during Coronavirus outbreak

1. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner donated $1 million to Coronavirus relief organisation. According to reports, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star provided financial assistance to fight the novel coronavirus and her doctor shared the news on Instagram. She wrote that Jenner helped them purchase innumerable masks, face shields and other protective gear, which will be delivered to the first responders.

Also read: Rihanna Cherishes The Idea Of Becoming A Single Mom; Reveals She Wants To Have 3-4 Kids

Also read: Rihanna's Philanthropic Work Towards Society Is An Inspiration For The Globe; Read Here

2. Shawn Mendes

Pop star Shawn Mendes donated $175000 to the SickKids Foundation in Toronto to combat the coronavirus. According to reports, he made an announcement regarding the same and said that through Shawn Mendes Foundation, they have been working to provide support in the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 for patients and the community. He also said that they will be directing all his foundation’s donations to go towards SickKids.

Thank you @ShawnMendes for your generous donation of $175K to help purchase needed equipment & supplies for #COVID19 preparedness. This donation helps support the readiness of SickKids during this time of emergency measures & increased cost pressures. @ShawnFoundation #SickKidsVS pic.twitter.com/YevsFpFnmQ — SickKids Foundation (@sickkids) March 24, 2020

3. Rihanna

Jay-Z and Rihanna have combined their efforts for a special cause. The Shawn Carter Foundation and Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation will donate $1 million each to combat the novel coronavirus. According to reports, they will be supporting undocumented workers, the elderly and the homeless population, among others, in Los Angeles and New York City, by providing $2 million.

Also read: Backstreet Boys, Shawn Mendes, Mariah Carey Hold Social Media Concerts Amid Lockdown

Also read: Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes’ Acoustic Rendition Of Her Track 'My Oh My' Is Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.