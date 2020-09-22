Noel Gallagher Blames America For Sexualising Female Artists, Calls Out Miley Cyrus' VMAs

Noel Gallagher is one of the most popular singer-songwriters in the world. He was the lead guitarist in the rock band Oasis. He is also known as someone who never shies away from expressing his opinions about anything. In a recent media interaction, Noel Gallagher talked about the sexualisation of female artists and pinned it on America saying it has come from the US. Here is what he had to say about it.

Noel Gallagher claims sexualisation of female artists has come from America

In his interview with The Daily Star, Noel Gallagher spoke about the sexualisation of female artists in the entertainment industry. Noel Gallagher cited Miley Cyrus’ VMAs performance and blamed American culture for it. Miley Cyrus had performed at the MTV Video Music Awards. She had performed on top of a huge disco ball as a reference to her popular song Wrecking Ball. Noel Gallagher referred to Miley Cyrus as an awful woman and called out Miley Cyrus’ VMAs performance.

Noel Gallagher also shared that his nine-year-old son pointed out to the extensive coverage given to Miley Cyrus’ legs in the performance. Noel Gallagher further claimed that women have been sexualised because of America and its culture and British culture would never sexualise a female. He also referred to American culture as juvenile, jock and stupid.

Miley Cyrus on sexist behaviour by VMAs director

Noel Gallagher’s comments come after Miley Cyrus talked about the sexist behaviour by MTV’s show director. In her recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Miley Cyrus talked about what went wrong behind the scenes of her MTV VMAs performance. She revealed that she had to tell them to switch off the beauty light which is always used on women and mentioned nobody would tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that they could not turn the beauty light off.

She further recalled her experience of getting her jewellery getting stuck in the props when one of the directors told her that she wanted to be treated like a guy but they would not have had such problems if a guy was doing this performance. To this Miley Cyrus replied that a guy would not be doing this because no guy could sell his show the way she was going to do it.

