Dolly Parton To Release A Holiday Album, ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ After 30 Years

The famous American singer, Dolly Parton has recently revealed the launch date of her new holiday album. Dolly Parton had not released a holiday album for almost 30 years. This album is set to release a few months before Christmas. According to a report by Billboard, Dolly Parton’s Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, is set to release on October 2.

Dolly Parton releases Holiday album after 30 years:

It has almost been 30 years since the American singer, Dolly Parton made a holiday album. Some of Dolly Parton’s famous holiday albums include Once Upon a Christmas (1984) and Home for Christmas (1990). The singer collaborated with Kenny Rogers for the Once Upon a Christmas album.

Dolly Parton's Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas:

The singer has reportedly collaborated with several musicians for her new Christmas album. One of Dolly Parton’s Christmas song Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas will also be graced by the famous singer Michael Bublé. This song will reportedly be the first single of the album. Dolly Parton's songs will be further graced by Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and Willie Nelson.

Dolly shared an anecdote from the Jimmy Fallon Show in an interview with Billboard. The singer said that when she made an appearance in the show, Jimmy asked her to sing the song, All I Want for Christmas Is You. However, Parton did not know the song and hence felt bad. However, she later learnt the song and decided to add it to her album. It soon struck her to ask Fallon to lend his voice to the song. Further, Dolly was elated when Fallon agreed to do so.

Talking about the Covid-19 pandemic, Dolly Parton said that the singers had recorded their parts separately due to safety concerns. Further, she also said that everyone had been ‘smart’ and ‘careful’ since they had to protect themselves. Talking about the release of her new album, Parton said that the project got delayed since she was also working on another song. This song was for the Netflix film, Dumplin.

Dolly said that she initially wanted to name her album, ‘Cute and Clever’. Further, her album is inspired by Burl Ives’ song, A Holly Jolly Christmas. Talking about Ives, Dolly said that the singer was on her ‘Christmas specials’ for quite a few years. Further, she referred to him as, ‘Mr. Christmas’. Jolly wished to give a corny name to her album. She also thought of naming her album, ‘Deck the Halls with Boughs of Dolly’.

