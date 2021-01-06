Dr. Dre In ICU Due To Brain Aneurysm, Rapper Shares Health Update On Instagram

Hip hop mogul Dr. Dre reportedly suffered from a brain aneurysm. On Monday, Dr. Dre was rushed to LA’s Cedars Sinai Hospital and was immediately taken to the ICU. Soon, Dr. Dre himself took to Instagram and shared a health update with all his fans and well-wishers. Find out more details about this story below.

Dr. Dre recovering brain aneurysm ahead of divorce hearing

The year 2021 started on a bad news for many hip hop fans across the globe. Hip hop legend and music producer Dr. Dre suffered from a brain aneurysm on Monday. According to TMZ’s report, right after suffering from the brain bleed, Dr. Dre was admitted to the ICU facility in Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Furthermore, the media portal’s report suggests that Dr. Dre is now ‘stable and lucid’. But, the doctors at Cedars Sinai Medical Center are yet to ascertain the cause of this brain bleed. Hence they are running multiple tests to find the cause of Dr. Dre’s brain aneurysm.

Soon, Dr. Dre’s fans received an update of his health right from the hip hop mogul himself. Dr. Dre took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself from a recording studio. Along with the picture he wrote, “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”. Take a look at Dr. Dre’s Instagram post here.

Apart from his health, Dr. Dre is also battling some issues in his personal life. He is set to be divorced from his wife Nicole Young. According to the Vulture’s report, Young is expecting $2 million a month for spousal support over the $5 million fees for legal support. Dr. Dre’s estranged wife has accused the rapper of abuse and infidelity and a divorce hearing regarding the same was scheduled on Wednesday. But considering Dr. Dre’s health condition, it is not clear if the scheduled hearing will take place or a new date will be provided by the court.

