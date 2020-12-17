Is Dr Dre In GTA 5? Here Are All The New Characters Brought In For Cayo Perico Heist

Quick links:
A number of people have been talking about the new island in GTA 5 since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game and this new heist. The players are asking questions like is Dr Dre in GTA 5. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about the new Cayo Perico heist.
A number of players have been asking a lot of questions related to the Cayo Perico heist. They want to know answers to questions like is Dr Dre in GTA 5 and how to spot Scott Storch in GTA 5. This is because the makers have brought in a new heist to their game. The answer to these questions is yes, both, Dr Dre ans Scott Storch are there in GTA 5.
They can be seen after the player has successfully bought the submarine and they launch the Cayo Perico heist. The cut scenes take the player to another island and also bring them to Dr Dre and Scott Storch. Apart from that, we have also listed all the information we had about this new heist in the game.
GTA 5 players might be extremely happy to see a map upgrade after a long period of time. The makers have had already said that they will be adding a new Heist to the game that is which was released on December 15. GTA 5 Cayo Perico map has been trending on social media lately. Currently, makers just released a small story about the GTA 5 Cayo Perico map and update. With the new Heist, the players will need to enter a “highly secure private island” and loot the biggest drug lord in the game. This upcoming GTA 5 update will be considered as the "biggest GTA Online adventure ever”. This year the makers released huge updates for their top games like GTA and Red Dead Redemption 2. The official website of GTA has a description of the GTA 5 new heist and Cayo Perico map.
