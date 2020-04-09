Drake's 50,000 Sq Ft Toronto Mansion Comes Complete With A Basketball Court, See Pictures

Rapper Drake took his fans inside his $100 million Toronto mansion. This tour happened through the May 2020 issue of a popular magazine. The place has everything, right from a recording studio to a skull-covered grand piano, cavernous rooms, and even an NBA regulation-sized basketball court.

Drake's $100 million Toronto Mansion

Drake Manor, as dubbed by the magazine is the masterpiece of architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli. Drake revealed to the magazine that he wants the Toronto mansion which he called The Embassy to be a part of his legacy. He added that since he was making it in his hometown, he wanted it to stand tall for 100 years. He also wanted to have a monumental scale and feel. The God's Plan singer said that it will be one of the things that he leaves behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.

One can even catch the glimpses of Drake's house in some of his popular music videos like Toosie Slide. The luxurious Basketball court in Drake's Toronto Mansion is gold and blue, with comfy couches built into the “sidelines.” Unlike your typical court, it’s topped with a 21 square foot skylight. Drake said to the magazine that the message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings.

Drake wanted to make sure people can see the work he has put in over the years reflected from every vantage point. Out of all the places in Drake's house, his favourite place to chill is his master bedroom suite. He said that the bedroom is where he goes to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where he opens his eyes to seize the day.

