LeBron James Hints At New Drake Album Coming Out Soon During Instagram Live Session

The suspension of the NBA's ongoing season has cause NBA players to spend time in self-isolation. As all games and training facilities are out of bounds, Lakers star LeBron James has been more active on social media, interacting with his fans. LeBron James also featured on Instagram live, where the star spent time reading and answering people's questions.

Drake new album: LeBron James teases a Drake new album on Instagram live

Not even @KingJames can get Drake to drop his album.



LeBron says it's coming though 👀 pic.twitter.com/sM4Aj7rZwr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 20, 2020

Drake new album: LeBron James assures fans that the Drake new album is on its way

LeBron James recently went live on Instagram to interact with his fans. While reading some questions, one of his fans asked him to tell Drake to drop his new album. LeBron James denied the fan's request, letting everyone know that the album will only come out when it is ready. He further added that 'nothing is worth having' unless people can wait for it, but promised that a Drizzy album is definitely on the way and will drop soon.

Drake's last album Scorpion released in 2018. The Canadian rapper has since then revealed that he is indeed working on a new album, which might take some time to release as he is experimenting with a lot of content. Drake is currently self-isolating after hanging out with Kevin Durant, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

NBA players with coronavirus: Fourteen NBA members are confirmed to have COVID-19

The NBA suspension was a result of Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert testing positive for the virus on March 11. A day later, Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood also confirmed to have COVID-19. This week, Kevin Durant and three other Nets players also tested positive. On Thursday (Friday IST), Boston Celtics Marcus Smart confirmed his diagnosis via a Twitter video.

Hours later, the LA Lakers released a statement about two of their players having the virus. Furthermore, Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers also announced that four members of their organization have contracted the virus. As of now, there are 10 confirmed NBA players with coronavirus.

NBA teams are having their players and staff members tested as a precaution towards the virus. The NBA suspension, which was supposed to last for a month, will probably end in June as per CDC rules and recommendations about not attending gatherings with 50 or more people for at least two months.

