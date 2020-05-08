Here's A Brief History Of Rihanna's Relationships; From Drake To Travis Scott

One of the biggest pop stars in the world today, Rihanna, has given several popular hit songs. Other than her musical career, fans of her are also interested in her love life. Rihanna has been linked to the many famous stars over the years. With all that said now, here is the compiled list of Rihanna's relationships:

Chris Brown

While Chris and Rihanna have known each other since 2005 as friends, they didn’t admit to being in a relationship until around 2008. Their relationship was brought to a screeching halt in 2009 after an argument between the couple escalated to Brown getting violent with Rihanna, leaving her with injuries. Since 2009, the two singers have interacted on and off and even shocked the world when they collaborated on two tracks in 2012 (“Nobody's Business,” “Birthday Cake (Remix)”.

Drake

During an interview, Rihanna reportedly opened up about her and Drake trying to be in a romantic relationship. She has said that she was very fragile at the time and wasn't committed to the relationship. Drake has also expressed his heartbreak over the relationship with Rihanna not working out.

Travis Scott

In 2015, Rihanna dated Travis Scott for about a month. It was a very short relationship. They were spotted hanging out together and kissing several times. After they broke up, Scott went on tour with Rihanna in 2016, so there was hostility between the two stars.

Hassan Jameel

Rihanna is currently dating Hassan Jameel, a businessman and the Deputy President and Vice Chairman from ALJ Saudi Arabia. He is a very prominent personality. It’s not clear how they met, but the two of them were seen together a few times in 2017 and Rihanna’s father reportedly confirmed that her daughter had a new boyfriend. The couple seems to still be serious about each other. In 2019, the pop star moved to London, where Jameel resides.

