Drake Basketball Court Called 'The Sanctuary' At Toronto Mansion Is Simply Astonishing

Drake's 50,000 square-foot mansion in Toronto is known for it's 3,200 square-foot master bedroom, two-story closet, a full basketball jersey showcase and the full-size Drake basketball court. In his interview with Architectural Digest, Drake stated that he wanted his mansion, which he called The Embassy, to be a part of his legacy. The mansion was referred to as an architectural masterpiece and reportedly cost the rapper a whopping $100 million.

Also read | Toronto Raptors Global Ambassador Drake shows off his 2019 NBA Finals Championship ring gifted by the Toronto Raptors

Drake basketball court is called 'The Sanctuary'

Also read | Drake Toronto mansion: Drake Toronto Mansion and Drake basketball court and Drake net worth

Drake Basketball court is built by Ferris Rafauli

Built and designed by Ferris Rafauli, Drake's basketball court is one of the mansion's greatest highlights. The court features his signature owl logo from his brand October's Very Own, a full shot clock and scoreboard along with a centre-court couch bench. The court has a 21-square-foot long pyramidal skylight while the arena is dark blue themed with the autograph 'The Sanctuary'.

He had shared a video of him playing on the court some time ago, showing his basketball court properly for the first time. Rafauli also posted a video, which confirmed Drake's video location with a video tag. Another sports room in his mansion other than the Drake basketball court is his jersey hall, which has jerseys of players like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Dennis Rodman and Emmitt Smith displayed behind glass walls.

His mansion was also a part of his ‘Toosie Slide’ video, which showed off his mansion to fans. His mansion was also shown when he taught everyone the TikTok dance for 'Toosie Slide'.

Also read | drake Toronto mansion and drake basketball court: Drake gives a tour of the drake toronto mansion while teaching ‘Toosie Slide’

Drake's basketball court

Also read | Toronto Raptors global ambassador Drake mocks Joel Embiid for scoring ZERO points against Toronto Raptors

Where did Drake grow up?

Born and brought up in Toronto, Drake wanted to build a house that would make sure people can see the work he has put in over the years. He added that he house portrays his true faith in himself as he took up this task when he was 27 and saw it through. He believes that his mansion will remain solid in the place he was born.

Drake net worth

As per Business Insider, Drake's net worth is estimated to be $150 million. In 2019, Forbes named Drake to be the fifth richest rapper. Drake's net worth reportedly doubled between 2018 and 2019, part of which was due to his tour, where he reportedly earned $2 million per night. He even has successful business ventures like October's Very Own (OVO).

Disclaimer: The above Drake net worth and figures have been sourced from various websites and reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.