Drake Becomes Most-Streamed Artist Of 2020, Beats Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke And More

Rapper and singer Drake topped the charts and became the most streamed artist in 2020. According to Spotify list in the UK and HITS Daily Double, Drake beats 49 other musicians to become the most streamed artist with more than five billion streams. On January 2, HITS Daily Double posted their final list of the most-streamed artists of the year. Drake sits at the top of the list at 5.6 billion streams.

Drake’s streams went high after his sole project of 2020, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, and his booming single Laugh Now, Cry Later featuring Lil Durk. Other artists who made it to the top five include the late Juice WRLD, who garnered 5.3 billion streams after he passed away from an accidental drug overdose. His streams got a boost after his posthumous project Legends Never Die dropped in July. Coming in third place is Youngboy Never Broke Again, who topped the Billboard 200 chart in 2020 after he released projects like Still Flexin, Still Steppin, 38 Baby 2, Until I Return and Top. Lil Uzi Vert and Post Malone closed out the top five.

In the Spotify UK list, Juice WRLD stands second while Eminem is third, Ed Sheeran is fourth and The Weeknd rounds off the top five. The top of the year-end list of HITS Daily Double also includes other notable artists like the late Pop Smoke, who also got a boost in streams when his posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon dropped in July. Lil Baby, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Dababy made it to the list as well after having more than 3.3 billion streams.

Most streamed songs and albums

People have been loving The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights in 2020, as it became the most-streamed song on Spotify UK this year. In second place is Imanbek’s remix of SAINt JHN’s Roses. The top five features rapper Roddy Ricch twice – in third place for Rockstar with DaBaby, and fourth for his viral hit The Box – with Dance Monkey and Tones I in fifth place. Spotify UK has also put out the most streamed albums of 2020 with Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent in the first place. Lewis Capaldi's album beats One Direction star Harry with his second album Fine Line, Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, The Weeknd’s After Hours and Dua’s Future Nostalgia in Spotify UK album's list.

