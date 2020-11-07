Chris Brown Hints At A Possible Collaboration With Drake On A New Project

Chris Brown is a well-known singer, songwriter, dancer and actor. Drake is one of the most popular artists around the globe. Their friendship has faced several ups and downs over the years. Fans of the two are eagerly waiting to see their collaboration. Now Brown hinted at a possible project with Drake.

Chris Brown teases a future collab with Drake

In a recent conversation with Fat Joe on Instagram live, Chris Brown opened up about a potential project with his colleague Drake. The host asked the rapper if there ever be Drake-Chris Brown album, calling it best of both worlds. Brown replied with “yeah,” and Joe completely lost it with his excitement. He questioned the same thing several times and mentioned that it will kill everything. Brown added that they got some songs ready. He mentioned that there is definitely going to be something that the two artists are working on. He noted that it will be crazy.

Although Chris Brown informed that he surely has an upcoming project with Drake, he did not reveal when the songs were recorded and if they were intended for a full-length project. Nevertheless, the news made their fans super excited. Check out Brown’s full conversation with Fat Joe on Instagram.

Chris Brown and Drake were on a good terms a decade ago, when the latter hopped on Deuces remix. A few years ago, things went south when rumours about Drake romancing Brown’s ex, Rihanna, made rounds on the internet. The drama reportedly even turned violent in 2012 when the two artists were allegedly involved in a brawl at WIP nightclub in New York. There have had a few verbal disagreements via Twitter, too.

However, they managed to end their rift and were seen together in a studio in 2014. Since then, Breezy and Drizzy have collaborated on a number of tracks. Brown’s No Guidance cut released in 2019 is their most recent work together. Chris Brown has been teasing a new project with Drake for quite a long time. An official announcement is yet to be made.

