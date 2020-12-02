Steph Curry To Be Held Responsible For Friend And Rapper Drake's Recent Knee Injury?

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has been enjoying training with Drake before he returns to the court in December. The rapper and NBA icon were seen together in September, where the Warriors guard and Drake were seen playing together. In a recent interview, Curry revisited the event, refusing to confirm or deny that he might have caused Drake's knee injury.

Is there a Drake ACL injury? Did Steph Curry cause Drake's knee injury?

Steph Curry enjoying the offseason & having a shootout with Drake pic.twitter.com/mI5sQsSCn9 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) September 10, 2020

In October, Drake shared a right knee brace on his Instagram story. The story came weeks after his meeting with Curry at his mansion in Toronto, which led to people speculating various scenarios. When asked, the three-time NBA champion refused to give a direct answer.

Curry spoke to Zach Frydenlund about the rumours, not denying or confirming any speculations. "Maybe it might show up in the new album coming out," Curry said. "We'll see if he drops a lyric or a line or something on what actually happened".

While his answer did not answer the question, fans believe he might have played a small role in the unfortunate injury. However, many continue to believe Curry was merely joking about all the rumours. Previously, Drake has undergone surgery for tearing his ACL, MCL and LCL.

Videos of the Steph Curry and Drake playing were shared online, where both are seen messing around and enjoying a shootout at The Sanctuary – Drake's basketball court at his mansion. The video featured Drake missing some shots, but the two went head-to-head later on as their group of friends cheered.

The Warriors star apparently travelled to Canada amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while travel restrictions were still in place. Drake has been the Raptors' global ambassador since 2013 when he and his brand OVO (October’s Very Own) announced their partnership with the NBA team. While Drake and the Warriors are known for their courtside interactions during the 2019 NBA Finals, Steph Curry and Drake have been friends for years.

Drake knee injury

BREAKING: Drake will miss the remainder of the 2020 season as he undergoes knee surgery. Teammate OVO 40 says he’s in ‘good spirits’ and looks to start the 2021 season strong. Certified Lover Boy is expected to drop at the beginning of the season, as per Woj. pic.twitter.com/YwPFUhpGuj — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) October 31, 2020

