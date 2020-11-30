Drake Given Approval To Lead In Barack Obama's Biopic By The Former President Himself

Former United States President Barack Obama is known to keep himself updated and engage with the pop culture in the country, even during the tenure of his presidency. He has even interacted with several pop stars and is known to be popular among the entertainment industry in the U.S. as well. The former president has now revealed in an interview that pop star Drake has his blessing to play his role on screen after the latter had talked about his desire to play Obama in a film. Here is what Barack Obama had to say about Drake.

Drake receives blessing to play the lead in Barack Obama’s biopic

Drake had expressed in an interview with Paper Magazine in 2010 that he would like to play the role of Obama in his biopic. In pleasant news for the pop star and singer, Barack Obama has himself approved of Drake playing his character in a potential biopic. Barack Obama has been previously portrayed on screen by other actors as well by Devon Terrell in Barry and Parker Sawyers in Southside With You, with both the films releasing in 2016.

ALSO READ: 'Once Upon A Main Street' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

However, a proper Barack Obama’s biopic hasn’t been made yet. But, with his interview to Complex, the former President has put to rest the doubts of who will play Barack Obama, or at least who is better suited to do so. Obama had said in his interview that Drake was a talented individual and would be suited to play his role when the time comes. He further added, “Drake has, more importantly, I think, my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

ALSO READ: George Clooney Reveals He 'hasn't Received A Call To Return' As Batman In 'The Flash' Film

Drake had in turn previously heaped praises on Obama by revealing that he would religiously watch all the addressed of Barack Obama and would never change the channel when Obama was on air. He had further said, "I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflexions of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions.” Barack Obama has recently released his book called ‘A Promised land’, which talks about his political journey. It would definitely be exciting for fans to see Drake as Barack Obama on screen.

ALSO READ: A Look At Will Smith's Legendary Roles In Films That Won Him Prestigious Awards

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Begins Shooting For Netflix's 'The Adam Project', Shares First Photos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.