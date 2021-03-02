Drake Filming New Music Video, Says DJ Akademiks As Fans Await ‘Certified Lover Boy’

God’s Plan rapper Drake was recently spotted filming a new music video in his hometown Toronto amidst speculations about the release of his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy continues to build. Now, on Monday, March 1, YouTuber and media personality DJ Akademiks, took to his Twitter space revealing yet another intriguing detail about a music video that may be in store for fans. In one tweet, DJ wrote that Drake has been shooting some videos. He also hinted that the rapper many surprise fans by dropping new music this week.

He also told me he shooting some videos.. prollly drop something this week. The Goat is back. Aubrey Champagne Papi Drake Graham. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 1, 2021

DJ suggested that the rapper is ‘back again’ after Drake pushed back his releases citing time to recover from knee surgery. The YouTuber also shared a clip from the sets of Drake’s latest music video which he claims to be shot in Fort York, Toronto over the weekend. Here’s taking a quick look at the clip below:

Drake shooting a music video . Prepare yourselves pic.twitter.com/zxuKQW0YIq — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 1, 2021

As soon as the tweets surfaced on the micro-blogging site, Twitteratis began to discuss if DJ was ‘capping’. The expression capping in slang means ‘lying’ or ‘faking’. While some believed that DJ was telling the truth, many others had doubts of their own. Twitter users also flooded his tweet by hailing Drake as ‘GOAT’. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting only:

Ak not capping? — Colin 💫 (@talking_hip_hop) March 1, 2021

He’s never capped I don’t think — Future and Drake Stan ⁶ 𓅓 (@Stream_Wattba) March 1, 2021

THIS WEEK⁉️⁉️⁉️ — RapTV (@raptvcom) March 1, 2021

The Goat is back. Aubrey Champagne Papi Drake Graham. — FBG Jay (@Turbo36ixty) March 1, 2021

Drake rn seein capademics chasin clout with fake info. I doubt drake would trust ak with that kind of info 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5oCBKSgm8n — Luis Arguello (@cena_unleashed) March 1, 2021

An update on Drake’s upcoming album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ was issued last week by NME. The portal reported Drake personally informed DJ Akademiks that he will drop the album before April and won’t wait until summer to release it. Initially, Drake announced ‘Certified Love Boy’ during the release of the album’s lead single ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’. In collaboration with Lil Durk, the track was released last year.

Ever since then ardent fans of the rapper are eagerly waiting for the release of Certified Lover Boy. No official release date has been confirmed by the rapper or his team as of yet. However, DJ Akademiks tweets and interaction with the Toosie Slide rapper have raised anticipation amongst his fans to a whole new level. Drake’s last studio album Scorpion was released back in 2018 and consisted of 25 tracks. Now, fans are curious to know what is kept in store for them with Certified Lover Boy, his upcoming sixth studio length.

