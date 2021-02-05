Remember When Drake Wrote Alicia Keys' 'Unthinkable' Lyrics For Nicki Minaj?

Nicki Minaj shares a strong bond with fellow artists Lil Wayne and Drake ever since they became a part of Young Money together. In fact, she even mentioned them in her popular song "Barbie Tingz" where she referred to their bond as "we the big three". Apart from their unusual friendship, the world often also talks about the budding romance between Drake and Nicki, although the rumours are always denied by both of them. Today, the rumour has once again made it to the top of the headlines after Nicki revealed that Drake wrote Alicia Keys' Unthinkable having Minaj in mind.

Did Drake write 'Unthinkable' for Nicki Minaj?

Back in 2010 when Drake's Miss Me went onto become everybody's go-to radio song, Nicki Minaj had become the centre of attention when her name came up in the verses of his song, where he talked about wanting to marry her. The rapper was asked about her views on the song. In an interview with Complex, she finally opened up and revealed that it's actually not the first time she's heard him talking about her in his songs.

Nicki Minaj revealed that Drake had actually penned down the lyrics for Alicia Keys' Unthinkable for her and made her hear it on Jay Z's collaborative show at Madison Square Garden. Nicki further clarified that it's just how Drake is and that he must have run this line on many women too. She even went as far as to say that the two of them laugh these rumours off at the end of the day and bond as brothers and sisters.

Later, it was Drake who was bombarded with several questions following the interview. He finally addressed the topic during his interview with BET.com. With a visible blush on his face, Drake admitted to being inspired by a conversation he had with Minaj following which he wrote the song. He also said that the love song was partly based on the situation between Alicia and Swizz' romance at the time. Unthinkable is a song about forbidden love and it went onto becoming the singer's first song to have bagged several accolades and topped Billboard charts.

