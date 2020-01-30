Dua Lipa Announces Her 'Future Nostalgia' Album Release Date

Dua Lipa​ has been giving fans a taste of her upcoming sophomore album, Future Nostalgia. It has been months now, and fans finally have a release date. Dua Lipa recently took to Twitter to announce that the album will be dropping on April 3. Her album, Future Nostalgia will also feature the previously-released title track, single Don't Start Now and the upcoming Physical, out on Friday (Jan. 31).

FUTURE NOSTALGIA - THE ALBUM - COMING TO YOU APRIL 3RD - SHOT BY HUGO COMTE - 🌕🔐💛 pic.twitter.com/rRSiSbl2Oe — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 30, 2020

3 DAYS - PHYSICAL JAN 31ST 💚 pic.twitter.com/SekrRPURAg — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 28, 2020

Her single, Physical will be the third track to be taken from her upcoming album following the release of the title track and Don’t Start Now. In a statement that was released last year, Dua Lipa described the album as fresh and futuristic.

Also read | Dua Lipa’s Love For White Is Never-Ending And These Pictures Are Proof!

She also revealed that she wanted to break out of her comfort zone and challenge herself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and unique. She also said that she was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.

Also read | Dua Lipa Wears Silky White Pyjamas To Perform New Single On ‘Ellen’

Dua Lipa is set to take the album on stage this spring, with the UK and Ireland leg of her Future Nostalgia tour starting in May. As per reports, Dua Lipa will play on the following dates:

May 2020

26 – London, The O2

27 – London, The O2

June 2020

1 – Manchester, Arena

4 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

7 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

10 – Birmingham, Arena

13 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

15 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

18 – Dublin, 3Arena

19 – Dublin, 3Arena

Also read | Dua Lipa Songs That Will Give You Major Relationship Lessons

Also read | Dua Lipa: Here Are Some Of The Best Songs Of The New Rules Singer

Image courtesy: Dua Lipa Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.