Dua Lipa In Chic, Trendy One-tone Outfits Is All The Style Inspiration You Need, See Pics

Music

Dua Lipa is often seen donning bright colours and does not fear to play it to the max. Take a look at some of the best one-tone outfits that she has worn so far

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
dua lipa

Dua Lipa, the international pop sensation has been making constant appearances with baggy trends and colour co-ordinated looks. She also recently released her new single track, Physical. Dua Lipa has been sharing behind the scenes posts from the sets of the music video. In most of the video, she dons one-tone outfits, in yellow, blue and red. Her one-tone style choice is definitely an inspiration for many. Have a look here:

Take a look at all of Dua Lipa's one-tone outfits:

Dua Lipa wore a classic slinky white slip sleeve playsuit, with chunky shoes. She opted for heavy silver chain accessories. She completed the look with a messy yet chic hair-do. This one-tone outfit from head to toe is definitely goals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FUTURE NOSTALGIA 2020 🔐💛 (@dualipa) on

Dua Lipa wore a black co-ord scallop top and maxi skirt. She styled the one-tone outfit with sleek hair bun and blonde locks with black under-dye. She used a mix of silver and black accessories to complete the look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FUTURE NOSTALGIA 2020 🔐💛 (@dualipa) on

Dua Lipa wore a black pantsuit with minimal designs. Her one-tone style had matching plumps toe heels. Further, she styled her hair with a sleek partition. Se completed the look with golden accessories.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

Dua Lipa’s blue one-tone outfit for her music video Physical is amusing. She wore a blue T-back with high waist mom-fit trousers. She let her hair loose throughout the video. Her bold poses went well with the outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

Dua Lipa attended an interview with Kelly Clarkson. For this occasion, she wore a single tone neon dress with statement big sleeves. She styled the look with strappy heels, messy hair-do and golden accessories.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FUTURE NOSTALGIA 2020 🔐💛 (@dualipa) on

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
