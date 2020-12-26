Dua Lipa Says, 'We're In This Together', As She Shares A Warm Christmas Message For Fans

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa took to her Instagram to share a special message for Christmas. She addressed the difficult year and how one should appreciate what they have. She even shared stories of what she cooked and also danced with her beau. The singer recently was a part of Pandora Live Concert.

Also Read: Dua Lipa shares fan made 'TikTok Edition' of 'Levitating' music video, Watch

Dua Lipa's Christmas 2020

Dua Lipa took to her Instagram to share a post about Christmas. She shared a picture of her dog Dexter with a red bow and it is surrounded by decorations. She wrote a long note about the celebration and how it can be difficult for some people. She also asked her fans to reach out to their loved ones. She adopted Dexter with her model boyfriend Anwar Hadid. Her caption read, "The holidays aren’t always happy for everyone and especially during this difficult year it’s so important to reach out to your friends, family and especially those who might be celebrating it away from their loved ones this year or those who have suffered loss. Send love. Reach out. It only takes a few moments out of your day. My heart goes out to everyone as we see the end of this year and as we anticipate the new one. We’re in this together. Merry Christmas. love x Dua". Check out the post :

Also Read: Dua Lipa speaks about cyberbullying, says 'something that gave me anxiety'

Although Dua has limited the comments on her post, her celebrity and close friend filled the comment section with wishes and heart emojis. Grace Carter wrote, "Big hugs Dua", whereas Maya Stepper wrote, "Beautiful soul. Merry Christmas." Dua's father Dukagjin Lipa left few heart emoticons. Check it out:

Also Read: Dua Lipa and French pop-star Angèle join forces for a new sultry single titled "Fever"

Dua Lipa's Instagram stories are filled with Christmas celebration. She shared a picture of her special roasties and also shared a 'goofy' video with Anwar. Later on, she shared a video of herself wearing 'Christmassy' glasses. Check it out:

Source: Dua Lipa's Instagram Story

Source: Dua Lipa's Instagram Story

Source: Dua Lipa's Instagram story

On the Work Front

Dua Lipa is celebrating Christmas and winter holidays in New York. She released her album Future Nostalgia in the first half of the year. She even collaborated with Miley Cyrus for their song, "Prisoners." During the American Music Awards, she bagged Favorite Song- Pop/Rock for her song, "Don't Start Now." The same song has been nominated for Grammys under Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Her album has been nominated for Grammys under Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Her song, "Levitating" became viral on social media.

Also Read: Dua Lipa talks about her fun collaboration with Miley Cyrus on upcoming song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.