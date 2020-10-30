Dua Lipa And French Pop-star Angèle Join Forces For A New Sultry Single Titled "Fever"

Dua Lipa and French popstar Angèle have collaborated for a new single “Fever”. The song saw the two artists collaborate with each other in a melodious fashion. The song is out now and fans of the artists have begun listening to it. The video of the song however hasn’t come out just yet but the audio clip on Youtube has been doing significantly well. The song is sultry and thus packs out just the right emotion with the blend of Dua Lipa and Angèle's voices.

Dua Lipa and French pop-star Angèle collaborate for 'Fever'

There are several verses in the song which have been sung solely by Angèle while Dua Lipa covers the hook of the song. Thus going forward, the song has been creating buzz and therefore people have been loving it. Earlier in the week, both Dua Lipa and Angèle were seen having a good time together as the latter uploaded a bunch of pictures together with the French pop star. The two received a number of compliments from fans who heard the song and enjoyed their vocals.

The Fever Song is Angèle’s first exposure to the English speaking audience. She is a huge pop star back in France who is known for her amazing voice. The 24-year-old singer comes from Belgium and has a number of hits attached to her name. Her debut album itself became a huge hit, making her an instant hit among people. In 2018, Tout Oublier came out which proved to be her big breakthrough single, according to Rolling Stone. It was after the single that she released the album which became a success. Later on, Angèle went on to release several singles. However, after a while, she finally put out a deluxe version of her album titled Brol en suite.

As for Dua Lipa, her album Future Nostalgia has been receiving tremendous praise. Dua Lipa's songs in the album have been creating a huge buzz and thus fans have been enjoying listening to it. Dua Lipa hasn’t only partnered with Angèle for this album for a song but also with other artists. The singer put out a special song titled Club Future Nostalgia where she collaborated with DJ Blessed Madonna.

