Dua Lipa Speaks About Cyberbullying, Says 'something That Gave Me Anxiety'

Famous pop-singer Dua Lipa recently got candid about Internet mocking and addressed the issue of cyberbullying in an interview with Attitude magazine. During the interview, Dua got vocal about mean-spirited memes mocking her dance moves and what not which has disturbed her mentally Talking about the same, Dua Lipa said that she has experienced bullying at the end of her first record, and that gave her anxiety and made her upset.

Dua Lipa opens up about the mental illness

The New Rules actress said that memes and cyberbullying made her feel very low and also questioned her existence. It also lowered her self esteemed which in return lowered her confidence level. Further Dua said that after the Grammys, some people questioned her winning and said that she did not deserve it. The 25-years-old singer said that the memes and comments passé out by the people were really traumatizing for her especially when it poked fun at her stage presence without even attending one of them. Dua also mentioned that people would take one small snippet and run with it and it would become a whole thing.

Lipa – who is currently in a long-term relationship with model Anwar Hadid – added that for a while, the online vitriol she received 'messed with her mental health'. Talking about the memes and how it affected her mental health, Dua said that she was reluctant to perform on stage for a very long time. She said that these things messed up with her mental health. You know and she avoided going on stage if somebody was filming her because that gesture reminded her of all the memes and videos that surfaced online where people were making fun of her. She always thought that people were filming her so that they can save it for the future to launch on it.

While the Don’t Stop Now singer said she had a tough time dealing with online hate, she’s grateful for the experience made her much stronger and more confident after that. Meanwhile, According to a report by Cheatsheet, Dua Lipa was considering her upcoming collaboration with pop star Miley Cyrus for many months now. The New Rules singer appeared as a guest for a podcast episode with Zach Sang: Just the Interviews and confirmed that she is going to feature in Miley Cyrus’ upcoming album title Plastic Hearts. She said that the song is going to come out soon but will leave all the announcements to Miley Cyrus.

(Image credit: Dua Lipa/ Instagram)

